6,546 new cases in Kerala

Slump in cases continues, 467 more deaths added to list

Kerala logged 6,546 new cases of COVID-19 when 66,486 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 50,08,381 cases.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 33,515 with the State adding 467 deaths to the official list of COVID deaths on Saturday. These include 50 deaths that occurred in the past few days, 186 undeclared deaths of the period before June 2021, and 231 deaths that have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

The State’s active case pool had 72,876 patients on Saturday, with 6,934 persons reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

According to the Health Department, only 7% of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals like COVID first-line/second-line treatment centres.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State went up again over the 1,000 mark to touch 1,017 cases. The number of patients requiring ventilator support dropped significantly to 412.

On Saturday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 332. Hospitalisations have dipped and at present, 6,409 persons are being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 1,037 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 888, Kollam 774, Kozhikode 754, Thrissur 724, Kottayam 508, Kannur 394, Palakkad 343, Pathanamthitta 267, Wayanad 220, Malappuram 215, Idukki 181, Alappuzha 142 and Kasaragod 99 cases.