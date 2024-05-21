65,432 food safety checks conducted in Kerala last fiscal

The Food Safety wing conducted 65,432 checks in last financial year to ensure food safety, a statement issued by Health Minister Veena George has said.

In shawarma outlets alone, 6,531 checks were conducted.

The fine amount collected from various establishments across the State for violation of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) norms was ₹4,05,45,150.

The Food Safety wing also filed 982 adjudication cases the past year and 760 prosecution cases. Rectification notices were issued to 7,343 food outlets, 9,642 compounding notices and improvement notices were served on 438 eateries.

The checks will be intensified in the coming months considering the threat of infectious diseases.

A special task force constituted under the Food Safety wing also conducted checks focussed on shops around schools and medical college canteens.

In the previous financial year, 21,758 persons working in the food sector in the State were given Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC)

Under the FSSAI’s Repurpose Used Cooking Oil (RUCO) scheme, 9,60,605 litres of used cooking oil was collected by the Food Safety officials.

Eat Right Place of Worship certification was given to 38 places of worship in the State last year while Eat Right Station certificate was issued to 23 railway stations. Hygiene rating of the department was given to 2,331 food outlets while 182 educational institutions secured the Eat Right School and Campus certificate.