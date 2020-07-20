6,500 more beds in FLTCs

The district administration will increase the number of COVID First-line Treatment Centres (FLTCs) and set up an additional 6,500 beds in them before Thursday, District Collector P.B. Noohu has said.
Mr. Noohu said that the decision was on the basis of a State government directive.
The District Collector said that the idea was to facilitate 100 beds at the FLTCs arranged in each grama panchayat and 250 beds in each municipality.
Suitable buildings were also being identified for setting up new FLTCs, he said.
96 buildings
Ninety-six buildings had been selected and amenities would be set up in four days, he said.
The District Collector also said that the administration had already added 3,500 beds.
With this, the total number of beds at the FLTCs have been increased to 10,000.
