650 complaints disposed of at Varkala taluk-level adalat

May 09, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government is happy that it is able to find solutions to the problems faced by economically and socially backward people, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Karuthalum Kaithangum Varkala taluk-level adalat to address grievances of the public under the leadership of the Ministers in connection with the second anniversary of the Left Democratic Front government in the State, at S.N. College, Varkala, on Tuesday.

The Minister underlined that new complaints would be resolved in 15 days. The complaint of even the last person reaching the adalat would be addressed.

The government was making all efforts to reach out to the people and get the Ministers to intervene to address their valid grievances by removing regal hurdles, Minister for Transport Antony Raju said.

As many as 2,052 complaints were received for the adalat, 510 on Tuesday alone. Of the complaints, 650 were disposed of.

Eight families of Ayiroor Aluvilappuram Lakshamveedu Colony reached the adalat with the complaint that they had been unable to pay tax for their properties, for which they had title deeds. This prevented them from getting any government benefits, putting them at a disadvantage. On submitting a complaint, officials visited their colony and took action. As a result, the eight families were able to pay the property tax at the adalat.

Vennicode Akathumuri resident Sujatha’s house was damaged in wind and rain in 2021. She had been using tarpaulin to cover the roof since then. Sujatha submitted a complaint about the damage to her house. At the adalat, Mr. Sivankutty handed over to her an order for financial assistance to the tune of ₹61,800.

Cherunniyoor resident Ajithra B.S. had enrolled for BCA course at a college in Idukki, but had to pull out before completing even the first semester to take care of her ailing mother. Ajithra found herself in a spot when the college demanded ₹62,523 to return her SSLC, Plus Two, and transfer certificate. At the adalat, Ajithra appealed to Mr. Sivankutty who, in turn, spoke to the college authorities over the phone and sought the return of her certificates.

Kadavoor resident Sheeja had pledged her land and taken a loan from a cooperative bank to build a house. The house could not be completed. Sheeja’s tailoring job was the lone source of income for her family, which included three children and her mother. She could not repay the loan and the bank sent a notice that the property would be attached. At the adalat, Mr. Sivankutty ordered that the attachment procedures be halted and time be given to Sheeja to make the payments in instalments.

Smitha, a differently abled resident of Cherunniyoor, built a structure in front of her house to start a business, but building number was not allotted on the ground that the distance of the structure from the road was not as per norms. At the adalat, Mr. Raju summoned officials and found a solution to her problem.

Vijayakumar of Chathanpara had used his earnings from 40 years abroad to build a big structure with the hope that the income from it would help him in his twilight years. However, technical lapses in connection with the building prevented him from getting a building number. A desperate Vijayakumar reached the adalat where Mr. Raju directed officials to find a solution to his problem.