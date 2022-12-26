65-year-old Tamil Nadu man arrested in Kerala for thefts from luxury hotels

December 26, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A 65-year-old man who is allegedly specialised in booking into luxury hotels where he would run up hefty bills, steal portable objects such as laptops and then vanish without paying has been arrested, the City police here said on Monday.

The Cantonment police identified the accused as Vincent John of Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. He was arrested from Kollam.

According to the police, Vincent is listed as an accused in around 200 cases in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Goa and Delhi, in addition to Kochi, Thrissur and Kollam in Kerala.

On December 23, a city-based hotel lodged a complaint with the Cantonment police after a laptop had gone missing. Vincent was identified when surveillance camera visuals were scanned. With the help of the cyber cell, the investigating officers had tracked mobile tower locations and nabbed him from the Kollam railway station.

The police said that Vincent booked into the most expensive rooms in hotels, generally under a false name and posing as a businessman. Hotel staff quickly fell for his polished ways and fluent handling of English. He would convince them that the room and food would be paid for when he checked out. He would also inform he needed a conference hall for a business meeting. He would then borrow a laptop from the hotel pretending that the one he had with him was damaged. Soon after, he would disappear without a trace.

Laptops aside, Vincent has also been accused of stealing LCD projectors, expensive liquor, cigarettes and hairdryers from the hotels where he stayed and ran up sizeable bills.

For booking into big hotels, he has used fake names such as Rajiv Desai, Nirmal Andrew, S. P. Kumar, Sajay Machado, Sajay Rane, Ravi Anand, Therinathan, Vijay Karan, Michael Joseph, Dileep Stephen and Michael Fernando, according to the police.

Deputy Commissioner V. Ajith has cautioned hotels not to fall for such deceptions.

The investigation and the arrest were led by Cantonment Station House Officer B. M. Shafi and sub-inspector Diljit. The Cantonment police have registered a case against him for theft. The accused was produced before the court and remanded in custody.