Kerala

6.5-km two-lane tunnel road to Wayanad gets the nod

The ₹658-cr. tunnel will be the third longest in country

The government has given the nod for a ₹658-crore two-lane tunnel road in the Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi corridor that would run parallel to the landslip-prone Thamarassery pass that links Kozhikode to Wayanad.

On completion, the 6.5-km tunnel will be the third longest in the country. Kerala’s longest is the 962-metre tunnel at Kuthiran, between Thrissur and Palakkad.

The alternative subterranean road would be 30-km shorter than the present ghat road. Approach roads and a 70-metre bridge over the Iranjipuzha river are part of the project.

The Konkan Railway Corporation, which prepared the detailed project report, will execute the project on a turnkey basis, Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran said on Thursday. The Cabinet has given the nod to make available the funds of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for the tunnel road.

Perumon bridge

The Cabinet has also given the nod for a ₹39.9-crore Perumon bridge across Ashtamudi Lake in Kollam district.

The proposed bridge will link Perumon and Munrothuruthu. The ₹34.39 crore Naluchira bridge acoss the Pampa river to link Thottappally and Naluchira in Alappuzha district has also got the approval.

The contract with Seguro Foundations and Structures Pvt Ltd has been scrapped and the work of the Naluchira bridge has been entrusted to M/s K.V. Joseph and Sons.

Engineers had been asked to utilise the relaxation given by the Centre during the lockdown period and commence the work, the Minister said.

