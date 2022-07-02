₹65 crore needed for salaries, KSRTC tells govt.

Wages of staff who took part in strike to be cut

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has informed the State government that it requires financial assistance of ₹65 crore to pay the salary of all sections of the employees before the 5th of every month as directed by the court. The disbursal of salary for June is yet to be completed. At least ₹3 crore is required for pay arrears of contract employees and senior officers. The management is learnt to have been looking for a loan of ₹10 crore from the Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation (KTDFC). Meanwhile, the corporation has issued an order directing to cut the wages of employees who took part in the strikes called by various employee unions on May 5 and 7 without giving notice. The corporation had to cancel some of its services, including reservation schedules, due to the absence of employees, resulting in huge losses to the corporation and hardship to the people, the order said.



