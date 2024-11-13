64.98% cast votes in Malappuram in Wayanad bypoll

The Assembly segments of Nilambur, Wandoor and Eranad in Malappuram district that form a part of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, registered 64.98% polling in the Parliament byelection held on Wednesday (November 14).

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi’s decision to vacate the seat in favour of Rae Bareli has led to the byelection, in which his sister and Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is contesting for the United Democratic Front (UDF).

Wayanad Lok Sabha seat is made up of the Assembly segments of Sulthan Bathery, Kalpetta and Mananthavady in Wayanad district, Nilambur, Wandoor and Eranad in Malappuram district and Thiruvambady in Kozhikode district.

As many as 4.19 lakh out of the 6.45 lakh voters in Nilambur, Wandoor and Eranad segments polled their votes in the byelection, which was largely incident-free and peaceful.

When 61.67% (1.97 lakh) men voted, 68.23% (2.22 lakh) women cast their votes.

When Eranad and Wandoor registered 69.42% and 64.43% votes respectively, voting percentage in Nilambur stood at 61.91%.

In Eranad, out of the 1.85 lakh voters, 1.28 lakh went to the polling booths. In Wandoor, out of the 2.34 lakh voters, 1.51 lakh cast their votes. In Nilambur, out of the 2.26 lakh voters, 1.40 lakh polled their votes.

Though polling started on a brisk note at 7 a.m. in 595 polling stations across the three Assembly segments in the eastern part of the district, the process witnessed a slump by mid-day. However, it picked up momentum by 4 p.m.

As many as 969 postal ballots and home votes were used in Eranad, 942 in Nilambur, and 863 in Wandoor. When service personnel used postal ballots, the differently abled and elderly voters had the home voting facility.

As many as nine model polling booths and nine women-only booths were arranged. Polling process was webcast from all stations. As many as 26 sensitive booths were identified in 16 zones, where enhanced security was deployed. When 17 of them were in Nilambur, five were in Eranad and four in Wandoor.

With four officials in each booth, 2,975 officials were deployed for polling duty in Malappuram, including those in reserve. Booths with more than 1,300 voters had one additional polling official.

Moreover, 67 sector officers, 26 micro observers, 570 booth level officers, 182 route officers, and 54 squad leaders were on duty. Around 2,500 police personnel and two companies of the Central force, and three companies of the armed police battalion were on security duty in the district.

The polled voting machines will be stored at Amal College of Advanced Studies, Nilambur. The counting will take place on November 23 along with the counting of Assembly byelections in Palakkad and Chelakkara.