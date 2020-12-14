649 test positive in Malappuram

MALAPPURAM

14 December 2020 02:51 IST

Malappuram district recorded 649 new COVID-19 cases and 886 recoveries on Sunday. While 608 people contracted the virus through local transmission, there were 24 cases without an identifiable source of infection.

District officials said that 6,899 active cases were currently under treatment and nearly 87,000 people quarantined. While 408 people had succumbed to the disease, over 74,000 people recovered since March.

