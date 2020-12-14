Kerala

649 test positive in Malappuram

Malappuram district recorded 649 new COVID-19 cases and 886 recoveries on Sunday. While 608 people contracted the virus through local transmission, there were 24 cases without an identifiable source of infection.

District officials said that 6,899 active cases were currently under treatment and nearly 87,000 people quarantined. While 408 people had succumbed to the disease, over 74,000 people recovered since March.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2020 2:51:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/649-test-positive-in-malappuram/article33323323.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY