6,477 positive cases in State

Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala reported 6,477 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the cumulative case burden of the State to 1,60,993.

Testing again went up in the State, with 56,057 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The number of recoveries reported on the day was 3,481

With a total of 1,11,331 people having recovered from their disease, the number of active COVID-19 cases being treated in various hospitals across the State has climbed to 48,892.

Of these cases, 371 people are critically ill and are in ICUs, with 96 people requiring ventilator support.

The State’s COVID toll has also been climbing steadily and on Friday, rose to 635 when 22 deaths which occurred in the State between September 3 -24 was added to the official list of COVID deaths. Six of these deaths were reported from Thiruvananthapuram, four each from Alappuzha and Kottayam, three from Thrissur, two from Kollam and one each from Pathanamthitta, Malappuram and Kozhikode.

Locally acquired infections constitute 96 %, 6,221 out of the 6,477 new cases, with the authorities unable to determine the source of infection in 713 cases. This include infections reported in 80 health workers also.

Thiruvananthapuram reported 814 cases, Malappuram 784, Kozhikode 690, Ernakulam 655, Thrissur 607, Kollam 569, Alappuzha 551, Kannur, 419, Palakkad 419, Kottayam 322, Kasaragod 268, Pathanamthitta 191, Idukki 114 and Wayanad 74 cases.

The number of hotspots in the State at present is 652.