6,468 new cases in the State

Active case pool declines to 68,630

Kerala reported 6,468 new cases of COVID-19 when 71,906 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The State’s cumulative case burden, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 50,55,224 cases.

The official cumulative COVID-19 fatality now stands at 35,685 with the State adding 174 deaths to the official list of deaths on Saturday. These include 23 deaths which occurred in the past few days and 151 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

The State’s active case pool declined further to 68,630 patients on Saturday, with 6,468 reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

According to the Health Department, only 6.7% of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals such as COVID first line/second line treatment centres.

On Saturday, the number of patients newly admitted to hospitals was 345. Hospitalisations have been going down steadily and at present, 5,342 persons are being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of 907 new cases, Thiruvananthapuram 850, Thrissur 772, Kozhikode 748, Kollam 591, Kottayam 515, Kannur 431, Idukki 325, Palakkad 313, Alappuzha 250, Malappuram 250, Wayanad 192, Pathanamthitta 189, and Kasaragod 135.