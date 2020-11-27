6,465 candidates from capital to try their luck at polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

27 November 2020 22:24 IST

The district has 6,465 candidates, including 3,343 men and 3,122 women, in the fray for the upcoming elections to the local bodies, according to the final figures released by the State Election Commission on Friday.

With this, a clear picture of the election scene in the district has emerged. Elections are scheduled to 1,727 wards in 90 local bodies in the district, which goes to polls along with Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki in the first phase of polls on December 8.

Women candidates outnumber the men in the district panchayat and, by a slight margin, in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. In all, 4,773 candidates, with 2,482 men and 2,291 women, will be battling it out in the elections to 1,299 wards of 73 grama panchayats in the district.

Meanwhile, 523 candidates including 266 men and 257 women are in the fray in the 155 wards in 11 block panchayats. Ninety seven candidates, with 45 men and 52 women, form the line-up for the district panchayat elections. The district panchayat has 26 divisions.

Together, the municipalities of Varkala, Nedumangad, Neyyatinkara and Attingal have 516 candidates, of which 273 are men and 243, women. For the keenly watched contest in the 100-ward Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, there are 556 candidates in all. Of this, 277 are male candidates and 279 are women, according to the data released by the Election Commission.

In the number of candidates, Thiruvananthapuram stands fifth after Malappuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad.

Special cell for special postal ballots

A special cell had been created in the District Collectorate for coordinating the distribution of special postal ballot papers for electors who were active COVID-19 patients or in quarantine, District Collector Navjot Khosa said.

The certified lists of these ‘special voters’ prepared by the Designated Health Officers would be supplied from the Collectorate to the returning officers of the block panchayats, corporation and municipalities. They, in turn, would issue the ballot papers to the Special Polling Officers (SPO) for distribution to the residences of the voters.

The certified lists would contain the names of voters who test positive or go into quarantine from November 20 to 3 p.m. on December 7. Even if a voter included in this list tests negative before December 8, election day, he/she would not be permitted to visit the polling booths. He/she would have to cast the vote using the postal ballot, Ms. Khosa said.

A training programme on the special postal ballots was held at the Collectorate.