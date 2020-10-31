645 test positive in Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA

31 October 2020 22:57 IST

635 get the disease through contact

The district logged 645 COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The new cases include 635 patients who contracted the disease through local transmission, four persons who came from abroad and three from other States. The source of infection of three other patients remains unknown.

The district also recorded two COVID-19-related deaths, taking the official tally to 98. The deceased were identified as a 75-year-old woman from Cherthala and a 56-year-old man from Peringilipuram. They died on October 27 and October 28.

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Alappuzha municipality. Of the 645 cases, 115 were reported from Alappuzha. Thuravoor (41), Aroor (40), Cherthala (38), Kumarapuram (27), Nooranad (23) and Cherthala South (22) also registered a high number of cases.

Meanwhile, 571 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district recovered. The active COVID-19 caseload in the district stands at 8,700.

The police have registered 36 cases and arrested 25 people for violating the restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

Action was taken against 272 people for not wearing face masks and 897 for not maintaining physical distance. Another four cases were registered for violating prohibitory orders imposed in the district under section 144 of the Cr.PC. Action was taken against 30 people in connection with the four cases.

Ward 15 in Kainakary, ward 14 in Ambalappuzha South grama panchayat and ward 16 in Kayamkulam municipality were declared as containment zones. Besides, parts of ward 16 in Mavelikara municipality, ward 19 in Cherthala South, ward 1, 13, 19 and 20 in Thanneermukkom grama panchayat were also declared as containment zones.