641 positive cases in Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA

10 November 2020 22:49 IST

628 get the disease through contact

The district logged 641 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

As many as 628 patients contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of another five people remains undetected. Five people who came from other States, one from abroad and two health staff were also diagnosed with the disease.

The 641 cases include 74 reported from Alappuzha, 61 from Aroor, 49 from Ezhupunna, 38 from Punnapra North and 34 from Pulinkunnu.

Meanwhile, 559 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district recovered. The active COVID-19 caseload in the district stands at 8,699

The police have registered 40 cases and arrested 20 people for violating the restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 in the district. Action was taken against 418 people for not wearing face masks and 764 for not maintaining physical distance. One case was registered for violating prohibitory orders imposed in the district under section 144 of the Cr.PC. Action was taken against five people in connection with the case.