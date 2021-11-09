6,409 more test positive, 6,319 recover

The State reported 6,409 new cases of COVID-19 when 68,692 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The cumulative case burden now stands at 50,27,318.

The case fatality now stands at 34,362 with the State adding 384 deaths to the official list of COVID deaths on Tuesday. These include 47 deaths which occurred in the past few days and 337 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

The active case pool had 71,020 patients on Tuesday, with 6,319 recoveries.

According to the Health Department, only 7.2 % of the active cases are currently in hospitals or first-line/second-line treatment centres

The current ICU occupancy in both public and private hospitals went up on Tuesday to 1,057 (1001 cases on Monday). The number of patients requiring ventilator support also went up sharply from 406 to 431 on Tuesday.

On Tuesday the number of patients newly admitted to hospitals was 412. Hospitalisations are declining and at present, 5,737 persons are being treated for moderate or severe infection in hospitals across the State.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 972 cases, followed by Kollam 789, Ernakulam 767, Thrissur 734, Kozhikode 684, Kottayam 521, Kannur 481, Pathanamthitta 334, Palakkad 285, Idukki 242, Alappuzha 225, Malappuram 155, Wayanad 118 and Kasaragod 102.