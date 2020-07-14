Kerala

64-year-old woman dies in Kannur

A 64- year-old who was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kannur died of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Aisha Hajjumma, former president of Kunnothuparamba panchayat, had been undergoing treatment for cancer. She was admitted to the hospital after her husband tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, said District Medical Officer K. Narayana Nayak.

Dr. Nayak said her husband had attended events in Panoor and Kozhikode. But how he contracted the disease was yet to be confirmed, he added. He is undergoing COVID-19 treatment and his condition is reportedly critical.

