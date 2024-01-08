64 singers give a musical tribute on Yesudas’ 84th birthday

January 08, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Swaralaya, a cultural organisation, paid a fitting tribute to legendary singer K.J. Yesudas on his 84th birthday on Sunday by arranging a marathon musical session. As many as 64 singers from different parts of the State gathered at the District Panchayat Auditorium here and sang 84 of his songs in tribute to Mr. Yesudas.

Musician Mannur Rajakumaranunni inaugurated the programme titled Yesudas @ 84. He described Mr. Yesudas as a wonder in the world of music.

Swaralaya president N.N. Krishnadas presided over the function. Secretary T.R. Ajayan welcomed the gathering. Writers Raghunathan Parali and K.P. Nandakumar spoke. Musician and educationist K. Mohandas proposed a vote of thanks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swaralaya music in-charge P. Satyan explained the 10-hour-long programme and the songs selected for it.

Songs and singers

Singer Balram kicked off the programme with the song Sumuhoorthamaay from the film Kamaladalam. What followed was a continuous stream of Yesudas’s hit songs in Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi. Among them were Indravallari, Yavanasundari, Ilavannur Madathile, Ashtamudikkayalile, Malini Nadiyil Kannadi Nokkum, Vrishchikappenne, Venchandralekha, Surumayezhuthiya Mizhikale, Janeman Janeman, Akale Akale, and Mounam Swaramay.

Among the singers were Nandakumar, Balram, Santhosh Pailee, Reji Sadanandan, Sajit Shankar, Eswaran Namboothiri, Usha Warrier, Vimala Jaypal, Mukundan C., Gopika Sajit, Santhosh Nambiar, Anikha Anil, and Rajini Navalloor.

Poet P.T. Narendra Menon, classical vocalist Sukumari Narendra Menon and District Collector S. Chithra were among those who offered their birthday greetings to Mr. Yesudas at the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.