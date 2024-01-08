GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

64 singers give a musical tribute on Yesudas’ 84th birthday

Swaralaya, a cultural organisation, arranges the 10-hour programme in Palakkad

January 08, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Mukundan C. and Divya Pramod singing Janeman Janeman from the film Chhoti Si Baat at the Swarayala programme Yesudas @ 84 at the District Panchayat Auditorium, Palakkad, on Sunday.

Mukundan C. and Divya Pramod singing Janeman Janeman from the film Chhoti Si Baat at the Swarayala programme Yesudas @ 84 at the District Panchayat Auditorium, Palakkad, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Swaralaya, a cultural organisation, paid a fitting tribute to legendary singer K.J. Yesudas on his 84th birthday on Sunday by arranging a marathon musical session. As many as 64 singers from different parts of the State gathered at the District Panchayat Auditorium here and sang 84 of his songs in tribute to Mr. Yesudas.

Musician Mannur Rajakumaranunni inaugurated the programme titled Yesudas @ 84. He described Mr. Yesudas as a wonder in the world of music.

Swaralaya president N.N. Krishnadas presided over the function. Secretary T.R. Ajayan welcomed the gathering. Writers Raghunathan Parali and K.P. Nandakumar spoke. Musician and educationist K. Mohandas proposed a vote of thanks.

Swaralaya music in-charge P. Satyan explained the 10-hour-long programme and the songs selected for it.

Songs and singers

Singer Balram kicked off the programme with the song Sumuhoorthamaay from the film Kamaladalam. What followed was a continuous stream of Yesudas’s hit songs in Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi. Among them were Indravallari, Yavanasundari, Ilavannur Madathile, Ashtamudikkayalile, Malini Nadiyil Kannadi Nokkum, Vrishchikappenne, Venchandralekha, Surumayezhuthiya Mizhikale, Janeman Janeman, Akale Akale, and Mounam Swaramay.

Among the singers were Nandakumar, Balram, Santhosh Pailee, Reji Sadanandan, Sajit Shankar, Eswaran Namboothiri, Usha Warrier, Vimala Jaypal, Mukundan C., Gopika Sajit, Santhosh Nambiar, Anikha Anil, and Rajini Navalloor.

Poet P.T. Narendra Menon, classical vocalist Sukumari Narendra Menon and District Collector S. Chithra were among those who offered their birthday greetings to Mr. Yesudas at the function.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.