64 Plus One batches do not have enough students

July 21, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Sixty-four Plus One higher secondary batches do not have adequate number of students after admissions following three main phase allotments and one supplementary allotment.

Of the 64 batches, 22 are in Pathanamthitta. Alappuzha has the second highest number of such batches – 11. Idukki has nine. Thiruvananthapuram has one such batch, Kollam five, Ernakulam seven, Thrissur one, Wayanad one, Kannur four, and Kasaragod three. Four districts – Kottayam, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode – have no such batches.

Kollam has one school with two such batches – one Science and one Commerce. In Pathanamthitta, two schools have one Humanities and one Commerce batch each without enough number of students. In Alappuzha, two schools have one Humanities and one Commerce batch each, and another school has such batches in all the three streams. Idukki has one school with two such batches – one Science and one Humanities.

Most in Humanities

Of the 64 batches, the maximum number of batches without adequate students is in Humanities stream – 28. There are 25 such batches in Commerce, and 11 in Science.

Last year, after the admission process was completed, 105 batches without adequate number of students remained. Of these, 14 batches from government higher secondary schools that had more than one batch in a course combination without adequate number of students were shifted last month to schools in Malappuram facing seat shortage.

