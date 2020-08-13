64 of 74 new cases through contact in Kollam

KOLLAM

13 August 2020 20:13 IST

The district reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 and 73 recoveries on Thursday.

The patients include 64 contact cases, two persons from abroad, and eight others who had travelled from different States.

While eight persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 from Kalluvathukal, Kulathupuzha reported six cases. Kollam currently has 7,418 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 35,500. While 418 persons completed home quarantine on Wednesday, the Health Department has traced 8,302 primary and 2,130 secondary contacts of the new cases. At present, six COVID-19 first-line treatment centres are operating in the district.

