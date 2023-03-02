64 deer, blackbucks die in Thiruvananthapuram zoo due to TB in one year: Minister

March 02, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Thirty-nine blackbucks and 25 spotted deer died in the city zoo from January last year till date owing to tuberculosis (TB), Minister for Zoos and Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani told the Assembly on Thursday.

Replying to a submission from V.K. Prasanth, MLA, on steps taken to implement the recommendations of a report submitted by the State Institute of Animal Diseases (SIAD), Palode, and allaying the apprehensions of the public, the Minister stressed that visitors to the zoo did not come into any sort of contact with the animals. ‘Stand-off barriers’ had been erected to prevent any such incidents. Masks too had been made compulsory for visitors.

The Minister said testing of internal organ samples of the deceased deer and blackbucks at the SIAD confirmed tuberculosis infection. Following this, the SIAD was tasked with investigating the deaths and submitting a report. The findings and recommendations in the report were being examined by the government.

About steps to prevent the disease from spreading, the Minister said waste from enclosures where tuberculosis outbreak was reported was being channelled into a separate drain to prevent it from flowing into other enclosures. All enclosures were disinfected daily. The animals were being administered medicines to increase their immunity and prevent bacterial infection, said the Minister.

Zoo employees had been provided with masks, gloves, and gumboots, and directions given to ensure that these were worn by them during work. A medical camp was organised at the zoo by the district TB centre, and none of the employees were found to have the disease during a screening. A second medical camp was held in early February to detect TB and other illnesses. An awareness class was also organised by the SIAD. ‘Foot dips’ had been arranged in enclosures housing the infected animals. Animal keepers entering these enclosures did not take care of other animals, said Ms. Chinchurani.

A meeting of a SIAD team to review disease prevention activities at the zoo was held on February 20 and a decision was taken to continue these. The death rate had come down significantly, and the situation was under control, the Minister told the Assembly.