₹63.88-crore watershed projects launched

04 November 2020 22:53 IST

Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunilkumar has said that the government was implementing Jalasamrudhi project in Taliparamba with an aim to nurture agriculture through soil and water conservation.

The Minister was speaking through video conferencing at the inauguration of the Jalasamrudhi project being implemented at a cost of ₹63.88 crore in the Taliparamba constituency as part of soil and water conservation activities.

He said Jalasamrudhi was a major project for the conservation of natural resources that should be preserved for future generations.

The main shortcoming in development activities was the depletion of natural capital. This project was a great example of how to implement development activities while protecting rivers, streams and wetlands, he explained.

Even if clean air and water were a fundamental right, there were situations where it could not be provided, he observed.

“The real breakthrough in development is when the clean air, water and habitat available to us today can be passed on to the next generation in a better way,” he said. That view is included in the Jalasamrudhi project, he said.

The Jalasamrudhi project was launched in the Taliparamba constituency with the objective of ensuring water security through soil and water conservation activities and achieving integrated agricultural development based on water resources.