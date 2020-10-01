633 cases in Kollam

KOLLAM

01 October 2020 23:37 IST

90-year-old put in home care recovers

The total number of active cases in the district crossed 6,000 with 633 more persons, including one health worker, testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Thursday.

Among the patients are 620 contact cases, five persons who had travelled from various Indian States, and seven others with no known source.

While the number of recoveries is 213, the caseload in Kollam Corporation continues to peak with nearly 250 persons testing positive on Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising

No known source

The health worker who contracted the infection is a 54-year-old Pattazhy resident who has been working at Government General Hospital, Adoor.

The patients with no known source are from Kalluvathukkal, Kottamukku, Vaddy, Vedormukku, Thazhava, Thrikkovialvattam, and Pathanapuram.

The Health Department has been promoting home care in the district and setting up COVID-19 corners at all taluk hospitals.

A 90-year-old Ummaur resident put in home care had recovered on Wednesday along with her 55-year-old son and two grandchildren. Though the department wanted to shift her to a hospital, the family opted for home care and the woman, also a diabetes patient, was closely monitored by the doctors of Nedumankavau Community Health Centre.