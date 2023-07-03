6,316 employees transferred in first major shift after formation of LSGD common service

July 03, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The first major transfer of employees across various wings of the State’s three-tier panchayat mechanism after the formation of the Local Self-Government Department (LSGD) Common Service last year was effected on Monday.

In the first transfer order after inter-transferability was made possible through the common service implementation, a total of 6,316 employees were transferred.

The entire process, from the application for transfer to the transfer order, took place online. All those who have completed three years in the same office were given mandatory transfer, while the rest were considered for transfer based on their applications. The Common Service was formed by merging five government departments—panchayat, rural development, urban affairs, town and country planning, and LSDG engineering. Out of the total of 31,451 employees in the department currently, a total of 13,729 employees applied for transfer at the State and district levels.

From the 7,875 employees who applied at the State level, the transfer requests of 6,316 eligible employees were approved. The processing of district-level transfer applications is ongoing. Under the system of inter-transferability, employees can opt for transfer between panchayats, block panchayats, district panchayats, municipalities, or corporations. The department had earlier prepared a draft of the transfer guidelines, held discussions with service operations, and factored in their suggestions before finalising it. An opportunity to register an appeal over the draft transfer list was also provided to the employees.

Minister for Local Self Governments M.B. Rajesh said that the mandatory transfer of employees every three years would ensure increased efficiency as well as reduce possibilities of corruption.