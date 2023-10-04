63-year-old woman electrocuted from wild boar trap

October 04, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A 63-year-old woman was electrocuted from a power fence illegally erected to trap wild boars at Vandazhi near Alathur on Wednesday.

Gracy Puthanpurakkal, who lived alone in her house, was found dead in her tapioca farm in the morning. She was suspected to have accidentally stepped on the power trap set for wild boars.

Police said they were investigating the incident. The body was found in the farm next to Gracy’s house. It is suspected that she herself had set up the wild boar trap by illegally connecting power. The body was handed over to her relatives after a post-mortem at the government district hospital here.

Two youngsters had fallen victim to an illegally erected power fence at a paddy field in Karingarapully a few days ago. It was suspected that the youngsters were electrocuted while trying to escape from the police. However, the land owner who set up the trap, buried the youngsters in order to escape from the case.

Police said people in Palakkad were increasingly resorting to illegal power traps in their farms against wild animals, particularly wild boars. The number of accidents from such traps has increased in recent times.

