63-year-old gets 10-year jail for sexually assaulting minor girl in Kerala

January 30, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Mattanur Special Fast Track Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court handed down a 10-year jail sentence to a 63-year-old man, Abdul Khader, for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl. The verdict, delivered by judge Anit Joseph on Tuesday, also included a fine of ₹90,000. Abdul Khader is a resident of Kolari.

The case, registered at the Mattannur police station, dates back to November 2022. The victim was reportedly assaulted inside the shop owned by Abdul Khader.

Special Public Prosecutor P.V. Sheena represented the prosecution during the trial. The investigation was done by Mattannur sub inspector Rajeevan T.C.

CONNECT WITH US