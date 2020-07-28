63 test positive

With 63 more persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the district rose to 369 on Tuesday. Also, 42 were cured of the disease. As many as 36 persons among the 63 new COVID-19 patients got the infection through contact while 27 came from other States and abroad.
A total of 358 persons have been admitted to the isolation wards of various hospitals in the district while 11 others have been admitted to hospitals outside the district. Meanwhile, 388 quarantined persons, comprising patients and those having symptoms of the viral infection, have been placed under observation at the isolation wards of various hospitals.
5,964 in quarantine
A total of 5,964 persons have been quarantined in the district. This included 1,575 people who came from various other States, 1,128 from abroad and 3,261 are contacts of the infected persons.
Meanwhile, the District Disaster Management Authority has declared ward 11 of Vechoochira grama panchayat and ward 13 of Ezhamkulam grama panchayat as containment zone for seven days from Tuesday.
