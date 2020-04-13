63 placed under surveillance in Tvm

The district administration placed 63 more people under COVID-19 surveillance on Monday, taking the number of those currently under observation in the district to 3547. These included 3382 people who were quarantined in their houses.

With 395 people being released from quarantine after completing the mandated 28-day period, the district has removed as many as 16685 persons from the quarantine list since the imposition of the lockdown.

Sixteen people were admitted to hospitals with various symptoms on the day, while seven were shifted to the Corona Care Centres. These have taken the numbers of people admitted in various hospitals and Corona Care Centres to 104 and 61 respectively. Twenty two people were discharged from the hospitals. The test samples collected from 102 people returned negative. The administration awaited the results of 193 throat swab tests.

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan conducted surprise inspections at the district borders places including Thattathumala, Kadampattukonam and Kaliyikkavila late Monday. During his visits, he flagged the prevalence of people traveling in violation of the lockdown guidelines. (EOM)