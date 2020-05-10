Kerala

63 more NoRKs reach Pathanamthitta

No new COVID-19 case in Pathanamthitta for 28 days

Another batch of 63 Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) reached the district from the UAE and Maldives on Sunday, according to the district administration.

A total of 40 NoRKS from Pathanamthitta reached the Cochin International Airport by the Muscat-Kochi, Kuwait-Kochi and Doha-Kochi special flights operated by the Air India Express on Saturday night.

Another batch of 23 persons bound for Pathanamthitta reached Kochi in the ‘INS Jalashwa’, from Maldives on Sunday morning. With this, the total number of NoRKS reaching the district in the past three days has gone up to 88.

No new cases of COVID-19 has been reported from Pathanamthitta for past 28 days. The number of people in quarantine in the district is 783 as on Sunday. A medical bulletin released by District Collector P.B. Noohu on Sunday said six persons remained under observation at the isolation wards of the three government hospitals in the district as on Sunday afternoon. A total of 190 persons, including the 17 persons cured of COVID-19, have got discharged from the isolation wards.

So far, 17 throat swabs sent from the district tested positive while 4,341 others tested negative for the viral infection. Meanwhile, 146 surveillance squads deployed by the Health Department screened 14,352 people for fever and other symptoms at 15 border points on Sunday, and 42 of them have been referred to corona care centres.

