6.3 kg gold seized at Karipur

February 27, 2024 11:05 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Customs preventive wing recently seized 6.3 kg gold smuggled in by three passengers at Calicut International Airport, Karipur. The gold seized has been valued at ₹3.87 crore, said Customs officials. However, they said that the seizures were a result of their enhanced vigil against the changing modus operandi of smuggling at Karipur. Apart from the usual methods of hiding and body concealment, the smugglers were found to be using such novel items as churidar material, paper sheets and flower pots for concealment of illegal gold.

Women passengers too are being increasingly used to smuggle in gold, said Customs officials.

The preventive officials at Karipur identified the method of pasting gold compound with churidar materials being brought in check-in baggage. Gold in compound form was also found to have been pasted on paper sheets and chocolate boxes.

In a separate case, gold in powder form was found being smuggled in using flower pots.

