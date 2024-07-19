₹63-crore development projects to be implemented in nine Assembly constituencies in Alappuzha

Development projects to the tune of ₹63 crore will be implemented in nine Assembly constituencies in Alappuzha. The projects are selected from the proposals received during the Navakerala Sadas, the State government’s public outreach programme.

In a meeting held at the Alappuzha Collectorate on Friday, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad said the development works should be completed within 18 months. He said that each Assembly constituency will receive ₹7 crore.

In the Aroor constituency, MLA Daleema Jojo suggested a project to find a lasting solution to waterlogging. In Alappuzha, P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, informed the meeting that a permanent pavilion and amenity centre for the Nehru Trophy boat race would be constructed. H. Salam, MLA, who represents Ambalappuzha, said that the inpatient block at General Hospital, Alappuzha would be developed.

Kuttanad MLA Thomas K. Thomas said that Thevarkkad-Vellamathra Road and Muttar Road will be reconstructed with increased height. M.S. Arunkumar, MLA, said that three roads in the Mavelikara constituency – Changamkulangara- Valukutty Road, Vettiyar-Pallimukku Road and Gurunathankulangara- Kannanamkuzhi-Palayur Road will be renovated.

In Haripad, the fund will be used for the second phase of the Haritham Haripad project. In Chengannur, the Mannar-Chengannur heritage project will be implemented. Development of the District Autism Centre and Kunnathalummoodu-Koottumvathukkal Kadavu Road will be carried out in Kayamkulam. The Agriculture Minister, who represents Cherthala, said that a project will be selected taking into account the development priorities of the constituency.

Mr. Prasad directed the district administration authorities to ensure the availability of land for the implementation of the projects.

The 2024-25 Kerala Budget has earmarked ₹1,000 crore to implement proposals from the Navakerala Sadas in all the 140 Assembly constituencies in the State.

District Collector Alex Varghese, Subcollector Sameer Kishan, representatives of MLAs and others attended the meeting.