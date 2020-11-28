6,250 cases reported in the State

28 November 2020 20:01 IST

Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala reported 6,250 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, when 63,983 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the State’s cumulative case burden to 5,93,957.

Test positivity rate in the State was 9.77% on Saturday and has been remaining steady in the 9-11% range since the past two weeks or more, indicating that the disease transmission level in the community, while remaining relatively low, is stable.

The number of recoveries reported on the day was 5,275.

The active case load in the State now stands at 64,834. Till date, 5,26,797 persons who contracted COVID-19 in the State have recovered from their disease.

The official COVID toll of the State rose to 2,196 when 25 more deaths were added on to the list of deaths deemed as COVID deaths by the State Health department. Six of these deaths were reported from Alapuzha, five each from Ernakulam and Thrissur, four each from Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram and one case from Kottayam.

Of the 6,250 new cases reported on Saturday, 6,158 cases are locally acquired infections, while only 92 were cases which had a history of travel outside the State.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported 812 cases, Kozhikode 714, Malappuram 680, Thrissur 647, Kottayam 629, Palakkad 491, Thiruvananthapuram 488, Kollam 458, Kannur 315, Alapuzha 309, Wayanad 251, Idukki 178, Pathanamthitta 141 and Kasaragod 137 cases.