6,238 new cases in State

Case graph increasing slowly

Kerala’s COVID-19 graph is on a slow rise and on Sunday, the State reported 6,238 new cases when 54,108 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

With the increase in new cases, the active case pool has risen to 34,902, of whom, only 6.4% are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals such as COVID-19 first line/second line treatment centres. A total of 2,390 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals showed a nominal increase and stands at 435 cases, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support showed a slight increase to 157.

The number of patients newly admitted to hospitals was 261. Hospitalisations are rising slowly, with 2,538 persons being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality now stands at 49,591 with the State adding 44 deaths to the official list. This includes 30 deaths which occurred in the past few days and 14 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

Till now, a total of 18,919 deaths have been newly added to official list. The cumulative COVID-19 burden, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 52,85,542 cases.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 1,507 cases, Ernakulam 1,066, Kozhikode 740, Thrissur 407, Kannur 391, Kottayam 364, Kollam 312, Pathanamthitta 286, Malappuram 256, Palakkad 251, Alappuzha 247, Kasaragod 147, Idukki 145 and Wayanad 119.