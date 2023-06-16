62,000 students selected for Little KITEs new batch

June 16, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

As many as 62,000 students have been selected members of the new batch of Little KITEs IT clubs.

This follows publication of the results of an aptitude examination held on June 13. As many as 1,21,159 class 8 students from 2,039 units had appeared for the examination, and 62,000 from 1,988 units were selected. The results are available on the school Little KITEs login. Selected students will be trained in areas such as animation, programming, mobile app designing, graphic designing, hardware, Malayalam computing, and so on. Students who get A grade in Little KITEs get grace marks in SSLC examinations.

