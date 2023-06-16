ADVERTISEMENT

62,000 students selected for Little KITEs new batch

June 16, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 62,000 students have been selected members of the new batch of Little KITEs IT clubs.

This follows publication of the results of an aptitude examination held on June 13. As many as 1,21,159 class 8 students from 2,039 units had appeared for the examination, and 62,000 from 1,988 units were selected. The results are available on the school Little KITEs login. Selected students will be trained in areas such as animation, programming, mobile app designing, graphic designing, hardware, Malayalam computing, and so on. Students who get A grade in Little KITEs get grace marks in SSLC examinations.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US