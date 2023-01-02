62% of AC road reconstruction project complete

January 02, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The demolition of the Mampuzhakary bridge has begun. It is being dismantled as part of reconstructing the Alappuzha-Changanassery (AC) road as a semi-elevated highway.

Officials said the demolition, which began on Saturday, would be completed in a couple of days. The bridge will be reconstructed with a width of 14 metres. The work is expected to be completed in 90 days. A temporary route has been set up parallel to the bridge for the movement of vehicles. Meanwhile, preliminary work has been launched for the demolition of the Kidangara East bridge.

The 24.14-km AC road, under the Kerala State Transport Project, is being reconstructed at a cost of ₹649.76 crore. Officials said that 62% of the project had been completed. The project includes the construction of five flyovers, four major bridges, 14 small bridges, three causeways, walkways and so on.

While majority of the works related to the project are making progress, the construction of a major bridge at Pallathuruthy has been dragging. The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) had earlier stopped the bridgework citing a violation of criteria regarding the height and width. The construction firm later submitted a revised plan and the IWAI gave its approval several months ago. Sources said the construction firm was awaiting approval from the State Finance department for the revised estimate submitted to begin work on the bridge.

As part of the project, 2.9 km of the road will be refurbished using the bituminous macadam bituminous concrete (BMBC) method. Another 8.27 km will be strengthened by laying geotextiles. A length of nine km of the road will be rebuilt with geogrid and geotextile encased stone columns.

Completion by Nov.

The reconstruction of the AC road, which is aimed at preventing flooding of the road during the monsoon season, is expected to be completed by November 2023. Once completed, the two-lane road and flyovers with footpaths will have a width between 13 and 14 metres.

The AC road work is being carried out by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS).