Kerala

62 cases in Kottayam

As many as 62 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Tuesday.

Of the fresh cases, 61 persons contracted the virus through local transmission. With 28 cases, Kottayam municipality continued to report the highest number of cases while Kooroppada and Pambadi reported six cases each. Cases were also emerged from Changanassery and Kurichy.

With 115 recoveries during the day, the case load in Kottayam currently stands at 1,422 . Meanwhile, 15,603 persons are under observation.

