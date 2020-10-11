619 cases reported from Alappuzha

615 cases are through contact and districtr ecords 728 recoveries

The district logged 619 COVID-19 cases and 728 recoveries on Sunday. As many as 615 patients contracted the disease through local transmission. One person each who came from abroad and another State and two health staff also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The district also reported four COVID-19-related deaths, taking the official tally to 60. The deceased were identified as a 77-year-old man from Polathai (died on October 6), a 72-year-old woman from Vandanam (died on October 6), a 59-year-old man from Punnapra (died on October 7), and an 80-year-old woman from Muhamma (died on October 7).

Of the total cases, 70 were reported from Alappuzha and 55 from Aroor. Punnapra South (44), Kayamkulam (41), Pathiyoor (28), Ambalappuzha North (25), Ambalappuzha South (22), Kuthiathode (21), Panavally (20), Mararikulam (19), Muhamma (18), Mavelikara (16), Purakkad (14), Thrikkunnappuzha (12), Cherthala (12), Haripad (12), Kadakkarappally (11) and Chennithala (11) also recorded double-digit case count.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 6,250. The police have registered 65 cases and arrested 53 people for violating the restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 in the district. Action was taken against 354 people for not wearing face masks and 1,541 for not maintaining physical distance.

Another 22 cases were registered for violating prohibitory orders imposed in the district under section 144 of the Cr.PC. Action was taken against 124 people in connection with the 22 cases.

Parts of ward 4, 10, 12 and 21 in Thanneermukkom grama panchayat were declared as containment zones.