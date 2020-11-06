617 test positive in capital

463 get disease through local transmission

The district reported 617 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, even as 824 more people recovered from the illness. During the past 24 hours, 5,009 tests were performed in the district.

The death toll, meanwhile, has risen again with seven more recent deaths being attributed to the infection on Friday. The deceased included an 84-year-old woman from Perunnanni, a 65-year-old woman from Malayinkeezhu, a 76-year-old man from Neyyattinkara, a 55-year-old woman from Venniyoor, a 60-year-old man from Kattakada, a 79-year-old man from Amaravila, and a 50-year-old hailing from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Local transmission accounted for 463 cases on Friday, while in 144 cases, the source of infection was not immediately known. The list included six healthcare workers and four people who had arrived from outside the State.

The district has 8,128 active cases at present, health officials said. In all, 1,767 more persons have been placed under quarantine in the district. As on Friday, 25,488 people are in home isolation and 219 others in institutional quarantine in Thiruvananthapuram district. A total of 1,583 people also completed the observation period without developing symptoms.

Meanwhile, District Collector Navjot Khosa said that the inspections by the sector magistrates would continue in the district. Stern action would be taken against people who flout the restrictions, Ms. Khosa said.

On Friday, teams led by the sector magistrates took action against 376 people. Cases were registered against nine persons, and fines imposed on 25 others, the Collector said. Since October 4, the teams led by Sector Magistrates have initiated action against a total 21,342 people for flouting the disease containment measures.

Majority of the cases involved crowding, failure to wear masks and maintain proper physical distance and visitors' register in shops. A total of 221 people were booked for violations under Section 144 of the CrPC. The district administration had earlier extended the prohibitory measures under Section 144 till November 15.