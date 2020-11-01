616 cases reported in Kollam

ALAPPUZHA

01 November 2020 21:01 IST

591 patients contracted the disease through local transmission

The district logged 616 COVID-19 cases and 778 recoveries on Sunday.

Of the fresh cases, 591 patients contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of the infection of another 22 people remains undetected. Two persons who came from abroad and one from another State also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Advertising

Advertising

The district also recorded four COVID-19-related deaths, taking the official tally to 102. The deceased were identified as a 71-year-old man from Aroor (died on October 28), a 74-year-old man from Sanathanapuram (died on October 28), a 67-year-old man from Edakkad (died on October 29), and an 88-year-old man from AN Puram (died on October 29).

The 616 new cases include 55 reported from Punnapra South, 52 from Alappuzha, 47 from Chunakara and 34 from Mannancherry. The active COVID-19 caseload in the district stands at 8,538.

The police have registered 34 cases and arrested 12 people for violating the restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 in the district. Action was taken against 276 people for not wearing face masks and 996 for not maintaining physical distance. Another three cases were registered for violating prohibitory orders imposed in the district under section 144 of the Cr.PC. Action was taken against 36 people in connection with the three cases.

Parts of ward 4 in Haripad municipality, ward 2 in Thazhakara and ward 17 in Thanneermukkom grama panchayat were declared as containment zones.