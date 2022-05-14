61.38% of KFON work completed: CM

Work of Network Operating Centre completed

Work of Network Operating Centre completed

As much as 61.38% of the work of Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON) has been completed as per the information till April 28, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Out of the 8,551 km of backbone network required, the work on 5,333 km has been completed. Out off the 26,410 km of access network required, the work on 14,133 km has been completed.

A total of 17,891 end offices, out of the total of 30,000, have been connected to the network already. The construction of the Network Operating Centre at Kakkanad has been completed. In the first phase, internet connection will be provided to 100 Below Poverty Line (BPL) families in each Assembly constituencies in the State. The connection speed will be between 10-15 MBPS, with a total free data access of 1.5 GB a day.

Mr. Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said that internet would be accessible to all families once the project became a reality. The BPL beneficiaries in each area have been identified and the tender process has begun. Those above the poverty line will be provided internet access at affordable rates. The KFON launch has been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak and natural calamities.