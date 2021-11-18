6,111 new cases in State

Thiruvananthapuram

18 November 2021 21:12 IST

Only 6.8% of active cases are currently admitted in hospitals

Kerala reported 6,111 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday when 66,693 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 50,84,095 cases.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 36,847 with the State adding 372 deaths to the official list of COVID deaths on Thursday.

These include 51 deaths which occurred in the past few days and 321 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families

The State’s active case pool had 62,288 patients on Thursday, with 7,202 people reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

According to the Health Department, only 6.8% of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals like COVID first line/second line treatment centres.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State has reduced further to 817, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support also dropped to 321 on Thursday.

On Thursday the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 322. Hospitalisations have stabilised around the 5,000 mark and at present, 5,187 persons are being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 848 cases, Ernakulam 812, Kozhikode 757, Thrissur 591, Kottayam 570, Kollam 531, Kannur 348, Wayanad 289, Malappuram 287, Idukki 274, Palakkad 269, Pathanamthitta 253, Alappuzha 185 and Kasaragod 97 cases.