₹61-crore network development package for Lakshadweep

The Department of Telecom, Ministry of Communications, has approved a development package that includes installation of 18 new 4G mobile tower sites, upgradation of 19 existing 2G sites to 4G service, and laying of 225 km of optical fibre for providing FTTH (Fibre to the Home) connection in Lakshadweep islands.

The ₹61-crore scheme will be a dream come true for residents of Lakshadweep. As a special project, the Central government also approved a Kochi-Lakshadweep submarine optical fibre connectivity project, which is scheduled to be completed by October, 2023, said an official press release.

With this, Lakshadweep’s bandwidth will increase to 100 Gbps, from the available bandwidth of 1.71 GBps.