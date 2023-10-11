60th Kottakkal Ayurveda Seminar in Thrissur on Sunday

October 11, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST

The 60th Ayurveda Seminar of Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal, will be held at the Nandanam auditorium in Thrissur on Sunday.

This year marks the diamond jubilee of the seminar series, which has been organised as part of propagation of Ayurveda, according to P.M. Varier, Managing Trustee and Chief Physician.

ADVERTISEMENT

Started in 1964, the annual seminar features a series of lectures by eminent physicians, scholars, and speakers. This year, the topic of the seminar is ‘Clinical Practice of Dermatology’.

Mohanan Kunnummal, Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala University of Health Sciences, will inaugurate the seminar while Dr. Varier will preside.

While showcasing the firm strides taken in research, innovations in the area of drug development and other best practices in the field of Ayurveda, the seminar also provides an opportunity for networking, collaboration, and knowledge exchange among the Ayurveda practitioners, researchers, academicians and enthusiasts, according to a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.