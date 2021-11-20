6,075 new cases in the State

6.8% of active cases in hospitals

Kerala logged 6,075 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday when 60,437 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 50,95,924 cases.

The official cumulative case fatality now stands at 37,299 with the State adding 248 deaths to the official list of COVID deaths on Saturday. These include 32 deaths which occurred in the past few days and 216 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

The State’s active case pool dropped to 61,114 patients on Saturday, with 6,061 persons reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

According to the Health Department, only 6.8% of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals now is 833, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support was 329 on Saturday.

On Saturday, the number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 302. Hospitalisations have stabilised around the 5,000 mark and, at present, 5,162 persons are being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of 949 new cases, Ernakulam 835, Kollam 772, Thrissur 722, Kozhikode 553, Kottayam 488, Kannur 367, Idukki 241, Malappuram 215, Alappuzha 213, Pathanamthitta 205, Wayanad 203, and Kasaragod 100.