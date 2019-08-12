6,060 people in 86 relief camps in Pathanamthitta

As many as 6,060 people belonging to 1,774 families are in 86 flood relief camps in the district as on Monday afternoon.

The receding of the floodwaters has been slow leading to prolonged waterlogging in many low-lying areas of upper Kuttanad, affecting normal life in the region for the fourth consecutive day.

As many as 4,766 people are in the 63 camps opened in Thiruvalla taluk that houses the upper Kuttanad villages of Niranom, Peringara, Kadapra, and Nedumprom.

Though there was a lull in rains on Monday, water was receding slowly owing to clogging or blockage of a large number of flood escape routes.

11 rescued

A total 11 persons from three families stranded in the flooded Poozhikkad area in Pandalam were rescued by the Fire and Rescue Services on Monday.

The affected families managed to shift their cattle too to makeshift sheds by the roadside at Niranom, Nedumpram, and Kadapra.

Forest Minister K.Raju, accompanied by Mathew T. Thomas, MLA, A.P.Jayan, Communist Party of India district secretary, and revenue officials, inspected various relief camps in the region on Monday.

Maximum facilities

Mr. Raju said the government had taken earnest efforts to provide maximum possible facilities at these camps.

A special officer would coordinate the functioning of each camp.

He said steps had been taken to ensure sufficient food articles, provisions, and vegetables at the relief camps. There was no need for apprehension, he added.

He also convened a meeting of departmental heads to take stock of the situation in the district, before visiting the affected areas.

District Collector P.B. Noohu banned functioning of all granite quarries in the district till August 16 in view of the monsoon and against the backdrop of the devastating landslips in Malappuram and Wayanad last week.

Holiday declared

The Collector also declared holiday for Tuesday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges and anganwadis, in the district in view of the flood situation and forecast of rain.