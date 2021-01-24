6,036 new cases in Kerala, test positivity 12.48%

Kerala’s case graph is climbing steadily, with an average of 6,500 cases being reported daily for the past one week, the highest in the country. Test positivity is also soaring and stood at 12.48% on Sunday, with the State reporting 6,036 cases when 48,378 samples were tested.

Active case pool has also been on the rise. Kerala’s active caseload of 72,891 is the highest in the country. The State now accounts for 39.19% of the active cases in the country, followed by Maharashtra, which accounts for 24.45%.

However, , unlike Kerala, the active case pool in Maharashtra is going down.

If it had 55,702 cases on December 24, one month later on Sunday the cases are 45,093.

Public health experts point out that what Kerala is witnessing now is the result of the Christmas and New Year celebrations. Also, with the State simultaneously opening up schools, theatres, gyms and spas, it is only natural that there would be an amplification effect, they say.

Indoor gatherings have proven to be the riskiest when it comes to COVID-19 transmission. People have also been behaving in a lax manner.

A total of 5,173 persons recovered on Sunday.

The addition of 20 deaths to the official list has taken the State’s COVID toll to 3,607.

Among districts, Ernakulam, continues to report the highest number of new cases and has 822 cases on Sunday. Kozhikode 763, Kottayam 622, Kollam 543, Pathanamthitta 458, Thrissur 436, Malappuram 403, Thiruvananthapuram 399, Kannur 362, Idukki 320, Wayanad 292, Alappuzha 284, Palakkad 208 and Kasaragod 124 cases.