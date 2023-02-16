6,005 additional posts recommended for schools in Kerala

February 16, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

As many as 6,005 additional posts have to be created in 2,313 schools in Kerala. Of these, 5,906 are teacher posts and 99 non-teaching posts.

Staff fixation for the 2022-23 academic year has been completed, and the General Education department’s recommendations have been sent to the Finance department.

Once the Finance department gave its nod, teacher appointments would get under way, a statement from the office of Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said on Thursday.

As many as 3,080 posts have to be created in 1,106 government schools and 2,925 posts in 1,207 aided schools.

The maximum number of additional posts has to be created in Malappuram district — 694 in government schools, and 889 in aided. The least is in Pathanamthitta — 62.

In the high school teacher category, 740 additional posts will be in government sector and 568 in aided. In upper primary, 730 teachers posts are in government and 737 in aided schools. In the lower primary school teacher category, 1,086 will be in government schools and 978 in aided.

As many as 463 other posts in lower and upper primary schools will be created in the government sector and 604 in the aided sector.

Posts that were allowed in 2019-20 and continued after that but lost in the staff fixation owing to division fall come to 1,638 in government schools and 2,925 in aided ones.