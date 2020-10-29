₹60,000-cr stimulus package soon: Isaac

29 October 2020 18:09 IST

To be implemented through the KIIFB

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has said that the government has given shape to a ₹60,000-crore stimulus package to fight the economic downturn that has affected the State amid the pandemic.

Inaugurating the ‘Meet the Scholar’ lecture series organised by the University of Kerala on Wednesday, Dr. Isaac said that the COVID-19 outbreak has had a severe impact on the State’s economy and has affected several key sectors including tourism. The manufacturing sector has also witnessed immense loss during a short period.

The burgeoning unemployment coupled with the worrying rate of job loss among non-resident Keralites (NoRKs) have compounded the crisis. “The proposed stimulus package will be implemented through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The government has adopted steps to ensure that financial assistance reached the lower strata of the society directly,” he said.

Dr. Isaac’s lecture on ‘COVID-19 and the Kerala Economy’ marked the launch of the 52-week lecture series that will feature scholars, researchers, social reformers and pioneers in various fields interacting with teachers and students on contemporary issues. Each research department or centre will coordinate a lecture every week under the programme.

Vice Chancellor V.P. Mahadevan Pillai presided over the inaugural function. Pro-Vice Chancellor P.P. Ajayakumar, Registrar C.R. Prasad, Syndicate members K.H. Babujan, K.G. Gopchandran and Internal Quality Assessment Cell (IQAC) director Gabriel Simon Thattil also spoke.