6,000 students to vie for honours at arts fete

The 32nd revenue district school arts festival will get under way here on Tuesday.

According to the organisers, close to 6,000 students from 13 sub-districts will compete in various categories during the four-day event.

The competitions will be staged at six venues — M.T. Seminary HSS, M.D. Seminary HSS, Baker Memorial HSS, Vidhyadhiraja HSS, St. Ann’s GHSS, and St. Joseph CGHSS.

An appeal committee has been formed to ensure that results are announced on time. To avoid complaints and expedite decisions on appeals, all the events will be video recorded.

Results online

The results will also be available online.

The cost of organising the four-day event is estimated at ₹21 lakh. Strict adherence to the green protocol norms will be ensured.

The Education Department will also get support from various other departments, including police, Fire and Rescue Services, Health and Municipality for the smooth conduct of the festival.

Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, will formally inaugurate the festival at the main venue in the MD Seminary Higher Secondary School at 3.30 p.m. District panchayat president Sebastian Kulathungal will inaugurate the Arabic and Sanskrit festivals to be conducted along with the arts festival. Municipal chairperson P.R. Sona will preside over while actor Meenakshi will be the chief guest.

The festival will come to a close on Friday. Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, is slated to inaugurate the valedictory function. Municipal vice chairperson Bindu Santhosh Kumar will preside.